Conmebol will distribute donated Chinese vaccines with name and surname

Conmebol announced on Thursday the distribution to its ten member associations of the 50,000 vaccines against covid-19 donated by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac, doses that will have the “first and last name” of the people benefited, including the institution’s tournament campuses.

The vaccines, which arrived last night in Montevideo (Uruguay), once distributed by each association, making Conmebol the “first civil organization in the world to promote a massive immunization campaign reaching thousands of players, players, referees, technicians and collaborators,” the entity said in a statement.

In that sense, Conmebol reiterated that “vaccines will be to make international competitions safer”, beginning with the 2021 America Cup, which will begin on June 13, and the men’s and women’s tournaments already underway.

In this regard, Conmebol explained that the protocol developed “practically guarantees that each dose has a” first and last name “and that they cannot be diverted or used in people who are not part of the objective of this campaign”

In that sense, the Ministry of Health of each country will also keep a detailed record of vaccinated people, while Conmebol will take part in monitoring “the process and subsequent accountability.”

The president of Conmebol, the Paraguayan Alejandro Domínguez, described this Wednesday as “historical” fact the donation of vaccines by the Chinese pharmaceutical company.

Domínguez, present at the event at the airport of the Uruguayan capital, thanked the Government of Uruguay and the influence of the president, Luis Lacalle Pou, and the secretary of the Presidency, Álvaro Delgado, for facilitating the conclusion of the agreement.