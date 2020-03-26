Mar 26 (.) – Conmebol announced Thursday that it will pay clubs up to 60% in advance for participating in the Libertadores and Sudamericana cups, which are suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.

The exceptional measure seeks that clubs can plan their financial needs due to the paralysis of sporting events in recent weeks to curb the spread of the virus, the agency said in a statement.

The president of the Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, expressed in a letter addressed to the heads of the South American associations that the decision aims “to diminish as far as possible the economic impact that the interruption of the competitions supposes”.

Clubs that want to join the initiative will have to channel their requests through each association, the statement added.

In addition to the club tournaments organized by Conmebol that were suspended two weeks ago, local leagues across South America were put on hiatus.

The Copa América, scheduled for the middle of the year in Argentina and Colombia, was postponed to 2021 and the start of the South American tie to the 2022 World Cup, scheduled for March, was also postponed.

(Report by Daniela Desantis. Edited by Rodrigo Charme)