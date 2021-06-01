Conmebol: Sergio Agüero sends ‘dart’ to choose Brazil as the host of the Copa América

The front Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero He arrived in Argentina on Tuesday to join the Albiceleste team and said, about the appointment of Brazil as the new headquarters of the America Cup, that if that country “is complicated” by COVID-19, “you cannot play” the tournament.

“If it’s complicated in Brazil, you can’t play. I think I’ve heard that the borders are closed. It’s very difficult to give an opinion, we as players want to play, but the issue is to find a good place to play,” said the new player. from Barcelona upon arrival at Ezeiza International Airport.

Also read: Cruz Azul: José de Jesús Corona was provoked by League MX Commissioner

Agüero stressed that the intention of the players is that the competition be played and described as “correct” the decision of Conmebol that the Copa América should not be played in Argentina.

“It is clear that it is a decision that Colombia first made, now Argentina. We are not having a good time here and Conmebol made a very correct decision,” he said.

Three days after losing the Champions League final with Manchester City, from which he split to join Barcelona, ​​Agüero bequeathed to Argentina to be under the command of Lionel Scaloni and prepare for the World Cup qualifying matches against Chile and Colombia, and the subsequent Copa América.

MISSING YOU, PA⚽:

Sergio Agüero arrived in Argentina and this morning he already showed up at the Ezeiza campus to join his teammates and get ready for the game against Chile on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/jLPmmnqLPY – Mateo Galasso (@galasso_mateo) June 1, 2021

Also read: Cruz Azul: Santiago Giménez excites the fans with the Bicampeonato

The forward already suffered from COVID-19 and remembers that it was “quite complicated”.

“I already had the virus and the truth was that I had a very difficult time. I do not know if they are going to vaccinate us here or for the Copa América, they did not tell me anything,” he said.

He also called for prudence due to the situation that Argentina is going through, with a second wave that is leaving record numbers of infections and deaths.

“Today here it is collapsing, there are many infections and we ourselves have to take care of ourselves because the reality is that you do not know when you are going to become infected, but it is clear that this takes time, they had a year to decide what to do,” he concluded.