Conmebol: Santiago Ormeño is out of the Peruvian National Team for the qualifying rounds

Santiago Ormeño he has been the best Mexican striker in the last two tournaments; however, it is known that it has little chance of representing the Mexican team, so I would look for an opportunity with Peru.

In recent months there has been talk about a possible call, he was even included in the pre-list for the Copa América; However, everything seems to indicate that the race for a position in the Inca team has been won, since the coach Ricardo Gareca, left him out of the Conmebol qualifiers.

At a press conference, the experienced Argentine strategist said that he had a talk with the Club Puebla player, revealing that it was a fruitful practice, indicating that Ormeño let him see his intention to play for Peru.

“We had a contact with him, we have already taken a step in the aspect of meeting each other. It was a fruitful talk. Knowing the desire that he had to participate in the National Team and he showed great desire.

With yesterday’s defeat against Santos Laguna, it was confirmed that Ormeño is not going through his best moment with the Puebla team, since the 27-year-old attacker has not managed to score since matchday 15 of the regular tournament.