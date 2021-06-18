Conmebol sanctions Martins after expressions about Covid in Copa América

06/18/2021 at 7:55 PM CEST

.

Conmebol fined the historic scorer of the Bolivian national team, Marcelo Martins Moreno, with $ 20,000 and a sanction match, after the statements in which he blamed the body for the Covid infections in the Copa América, which is held in Brazil.

“Suspend the player Marcelo Martins Moreno for a game, consequently the player is automatically suspended for the next game of his selection in the competition, “says the statement this Friday from the Disciplinary Commission of Conmebol in reference to the Copa América.

It also resolved “to impose a fine of $ 20,000 on the player,” while warning him that “if any infringement of sports discipline of the same or similar nature to which the present procedure has brought is repeated, the provisions of the Code shall apply. Disciplinary of the Conmebol “.

Conmebol had already opened a file to Martins for the alleged violation of the “principles of conduct”.

The player generated controversy this Tuesday for a message on his Instagram in which he held the highest authority in South American football responsible for the infections detected in the contest and questioned “Is the player’s life worth nothing?”

Nevertheless, Martins He pointed out this Wednesday that it was not his intention to “offend” Conmebol and that “what was expressed in that post” was not “a verbatim statement that he gave personally.”

Martins assured that nothing made him “more excited” than to continue competing with La Verde in the Copa América, but upon arriving in Brazil he tested “positive” for the coronavirus.

In Bolivia, the contagion of three players and one person from the coaching staff was confirmed.

The Bolivian Football Federation (FBF) had not disclosed the names of those infected, later confirming that the Green scorer and captain is one of them.

Conmebol confirmed 65 cases of coronavirus this Thursday, among delegations, arbitration staff and other workers, since the beginning of the Copa América, last Sunday, until that date.

The incidence of the coronavirus in Brazil was criticized by those who opposed the celebration of the Copa América in that country, after Argentina and Colombia, designated to share headquarters, were left out.