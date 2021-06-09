Conmebol Qualifiers: Table of positions and results of Matchday 8

This Tuesday, June 8, Day 8 of the Conmebol Qualifiers came to an end towards the Qatar World Cup 2022, once again leaving the Brazil’s selection as leader of the classification.

La Canarinha, directed by Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, better known as “Tite”, defeated Paraguay 1-0 with a goal from Neymar, to remain the only team with a perfect pace, as they have won all their matches.

For its part, the Argentine National Team got a big surprise, because despite starting winning 2-0 in less than 10 minutes, Colombia managed to come back and the duel ended tied 2-2.

So far, the teams that would be classified to Qatar 2022 are Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay, with the Colombian team playing the playoffs.

Despite the fact that date 8 of the Conmebol qualifiers was played, only six games have been played, because days 5 and 6 were rescheduled due to the Covid-19 situation in South America.

The results of Day 8 of the Conmebol Qualifiers Ecuador 1 – 2 Peru Venezuela 0 – 0 Uruguay Colombia 2 – 2 Argentina Paraguay 0 – 2 Brazil Chile 1 – 1 Bolivia

