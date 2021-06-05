Conmebol qualifiers: Table of positions and results of date 7

Days 5 and 6 of the Conmebol qualifiers for him Qatar World Cup 2022 they were rescheduled so that matchday 7 was held first and after 5 games, Brazil continues to lead the standings, with Argentina in second place.

The Selection of Brazil continues as leader after achieving its fifth consecutive victory and if it continues like this, it will tie its place to the World Cup in a few more games.

Also read: Liga MX: Santiago Ormeño says goodbye to Puebla with an emotional letter

In the lower part, Peru and Venezuela have not achieved and are outside the Classification zone, while Colombia obtained 3 very important points against the Peruvian National Team.

THE RESULTS OF DAY 7 Bolivia 3-1 Venezuela Argentina 1-1 Chile Uruguay 0 -0 Paraguay Peru 0 – 3 Colombia Brazil 2-0 Ecuador The matches of day 8 that will be played next Tuesday, June 9. Ecuador vs Peru Venezuela vs Uruguay Colombia vs Argentina Paraguay vs Brazil Chile vs Bolivia

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: