Conmebol qualifiers: Dani Alves is once again called up to the Brazilian team

The Brazilian footballer Dani alves, was called up again with the Brazilian National Team of the coach Tite ahead of the Conmebol qualifying rounds for the World Cup Qatar 2022, after several years of absence from the team.

He has a great leadership capacity and that is very good for the group “, were the words of Tite after the call of Dani Alves.

The experienced lateral defender who has a great career in football is one of the novelties of the Carioca coach for the strong summer that has been loaded with football from national teams.

Tite did not want to give any clue about the Copa América list and will wait until the last moment to divulge it. It will do so on June 9, one day before the maximum period allowed.

