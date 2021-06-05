Conmebol qualifiers: Casemiro opposes the Copa América in Brazil

After Brazil defeated Ecuador in the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Casemiro, a midfielder for the Verdeamarela team, spoke about the holding of the Copa América in his country.

At the end of the meeting, Casemiro stressed what has already been said before, since none of the Brazilian players want the Copa América to take place in their country, which is one of the most cases of Covid-19 in all Latin America.

“Everyone knows our position on the Copa América in Brazil. We want to express our opinion after the game against Paraguay. It’s not me, it’s not the players of Europe. They are all the players, with Tite. All together”

After Colombia and Argentina “got off” the Copa América for these same reasons, Conmebol chose to place Brazil as the headquarters, since this country has more cases of Covid than the previous venues.

Before the start of the qualifying rounds, the players of the Brazilian National Team would have asked not to play the Copa América, since they are not willing to risk or risk those involved and their families to possible infections.

