CONMEBOL presented the protocol of medical recommendations for training, travel, competitions and the operational manual for arrivals and departures at the airport. The agency released a series of measures to be taken by clubs and national teams once the return to continental competitions is ruled.

« The CONMEBOL Council, meeting by teleconference on Friday 19, unanimously approved the Protocol of Medical Recommendations for Training, Travel and Competitions, and the Operational Manual for Arrivals and Departures at airports; with the aim of guaranteeing that the return of football continental is carried out with the maximum guarantees and preventive measures for all those who are part of the sports spectacle, « they wrote from the CONMEBOL website.

For his part, Alejandro Domínguez, president of CONMEBOL, was encouraged to talk about alleged dates to retake the Copa Libertadores, the Copa Sudamericana and the South American Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

« Let it be clearly understood that the Conmebol competitions will return. The Libertadores and the Sudamericana will resume. The Qualifiers will also be played. If to finish the Libertadores you have to play on December 30 and January 1, we are going to do it, and they will be played without an audience« said the leader, in dialogue with La Oral Deportiva.

And in the same line, he added: « Perhaps it will be necessary to wait until August to return to the international competition. FIFA will determine if there will be Qualifiers in September. In compliance with the Conmebol protocol, it is certain that the schools will be transferred. They would be charter and strict protocol of sanitary security « .

Lastly, he spoke about the position of Argentina, where you cannot yet train again: « I understand the situation and the position of Argentina on the dates to play again, but when my specialists authorize it, the Conmebol competitions will resume. Both South American and Libertadores. «