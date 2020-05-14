For the Copa Libertadores and the South American Cup, Conmebol will prohibit players from kissing the ball, spitting and ‘sweating the nose’ to prevent COVID-19

The Conmebol announced on Wednesday a series of bans for the parties of this year’s editions of the Libertadores Cup and the South American, how spit on the court or kiss the ball, within the preventive measures by COVID-19 once these competitions are reactivated.

The specific provisions, approved during the Conmebol Council meeting, imply the prohibition to players and officials from “spitting and sweating their nose before, during and after the game in the competition area”, which includes the field of play and the substitutes bench.

Also, the prohibition is established for players and officials to “kiss the ball before, during and after the game,” according to a statement.

The measures also establish the obligation for players and officials to submit to temperature controls before each game, in addition to using individual bottles of water or isotonic drinks.

At the same time, it is prohibited to exchange or give away Tshirts or other clothing with rivals or teammates of the same team or any other person.

And the compulsory use of face masks players and officials who are in the reserve bank.

The masks should also be used in the event that press conferences are held after games, said the entity, which set sanctions and fines of up to $ 200 for failing to comply with these regulations.

The regulation designed by the Council for this edition of the two tournaments contemplates the creation of a Players and Officials Control Medical Record, and based on the lists provided by the participating clubs.

The members of that Registry must submit to a mandatory COVID-19 test and according to the medical protocol of the Conmebol.

In turn, Conmebol may order additional COVID-19 tests prior to matches or during training.

Players and officials who refuse to undergo these tests will not be able to participate in Conmebol competitions, the agency added.

The coronavirus caused the temporary suspension of the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana and the first two days of the knockout to the World Cup Qatar 2022, which were to be held at the end of March.

With information from EFE