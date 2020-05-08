On Friday, FIFA decided to increase the number of substitutions from three to five players during matches due to the crisis of the new coronavirus and aiming to preserve the health of athletes. However, this decision was not very well accepted by the president of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, who published, in his social network, a statement disagreeing with the measure, considered unilateral.

– We are surprised by this measure, which was not consulted with our Confederation. Conmebol will convene a panel of experts to analyze it and present its conclusions to the Council, which will decide on the advisability of adopting it in South American tournaments – he said.

Check out the new “Transitory” rules released by FIFA:

– The two teams can use a maximum of five substitutes.

– To avoid interruptions as much as possible, each team will have three opportunities to make the five substitutions, which can also be made during the break.

– If both teams make a substitution at the same time, a substitution opportunity will be subtracted from each of them.

– In the event that an extension is contested, both teams will reach it with the number of substitutes and substitution opportunities they have not used.

– If the competition regulations allow for another substitution during the extension, the two teams will have a new opportunity, which can be used both before the extension begins and during the rest period.

– In the case of senior competitions, players who have already been replaced cannot re-enter during that match.

Finally, the decision was presented this Friday morning by the International Board (IFAB), the body that manages the rules of football. It is up to each organization to decide whether or not to join the changes in their tournaments. Thus, the measure can be rejected by Conmebol, through the council of the entity and its president Alejandro Domínguez.

