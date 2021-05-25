Conmebol: Pedro Aquino assures that Santiago Ormeño deserved a call with Peru

Some days ago, Ricardio Gareca, coach of the Peruvian National Team, presented his list to face the next two matches of the Conmebo qualifiersl. In this call, the attacker of the Club Puebla does not appear, breaking his illusions of representing a national team.

Faced with this decision, his colleague, Club América midfielder Pedro Aquino, pointed out for the program ‘Futbol como Cancha’, that Ormeño, one of the top scorers in the last year in Liga MX, deserved a chance with the National Team; however, he pointed out that those decisions are the technician’s.

“I think Santiago Ormeño could be called up, but that does not happen for me. He has to keep working and surely he will have the opportunity in the Peruvian National Team”

For his part, regarding the two matches that they will have in search of a ticket to the Qatar World Cup, he indicated that despite the lack of players to reach the concentration, they have the objective of getting six points. Peru will face Colombia and Ecuador.