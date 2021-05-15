Conmebol: Neymar leads the call for Brazil for the qualifying rounds

The coach of the Brazilian soccer team, Tite, summoned the forwards this Friday Neymar, from Paris Saint-Germain, Vinicius Junior, of Real Madrid, and Gabigol, of Flamengo, for the matches against Ecuador and Paraguay in the South American qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The list released by the coach also includes veteran Dani Alves, of Sao Paulo, who returns to his 38 years to a Canarinha call-up after a long absence.

The full back Renan Lodi, from Atlético Madrid, and the central defender Eder Militao, who is going through an excellent moment at Real Madrid, will also be part of the delegation of the five-time world champion for the next two matches of the qualifying rounds.

On offense, in addition to Neymar, Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus, the starting trio of attackers, the coach will be able to count on Gabriel Barbosa ‘Gabigol’, one of the fundamental pieces of Flamengo, the current Brazilian League champion.

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City) and Weverton (Palmeiras).

Defenders: Dani Alves (Sao Paulo), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Lucas Verissimo (Benfica), Marquinhos (PSG) and Thiago Silva (Chelsea ).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United) and Lucas Paquetá (Olympique Lyon).

Forwards: Everton ‘Cebolinha’ (Benfica), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Barbosa ‘Gabigol’ (Flamengo), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Neymar (PSG), Richarlison (Everton) and Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid).