Conmebol: James Rodríguez is disappointed not to be called up with the Colombian national team

Football player James Rodriguez of Everton of the Premier League, showed his disappointment after not being taken into account in the call of the Colombian National Team, which will play the next matches of the Qualifying to Qatar 2022 and the America Cup.

Read also: Santos vs Cruz Azul: Gignac minimizes the final of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX

The above fills me with deep disappointment, because of what it means for me to play for my country’s team. Not receiving the trust of the coaching staff breaks with everything and causes me enormous pain, since I have always left my life for the shirt of the Colombia team “, was the feeling of James Rodríguez.

After appearing in the final call for coach Reinaldo Rueda, the attacker released a statement on his social networks where he expressed his disappointment at not being called to the next matches in Colombia.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

James Rodríguez expressed his feelings after not having the confidence of the current Colombian coaching staff, they left him out despite recovering from injury precisely to be in the qualifying rounds. pic.twitter.com/OR6SMU6HfN – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) May 28, 2021

James Rodríguez made it clear that you have found him ready to reappear with Colombia, so it is a hard blow not to be in this call-up, but I wish them the best of luck in their teammates.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content