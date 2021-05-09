Conmebol insists on Copa América amid social crisis in Colombia, violence, chaos | National teams

The images of the violent social protests, which have claimed dozens of lives and which have several of the main cities of Colombia plunged into chaos, travel the world but do not seem to reach the headquarters of Conmebol yet.

The situation has already caused River Plate, Lanús and Argentinos Juniors, rivals of Santa Fe, La Equidad and Atlético Nacional, respectively, for Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana, to decide not to travel to the country and are waiting for what will happen with the scheduled duels for this week.

The tension grows and the need for news from the governing body of South American football is urgent, but instead of talking about it, it refers to another topic, as controversial as it is timeless: the Copa América.

This was his comment, referring to the tournament mascot, when the discussion goes through other urgencies: “There are only 40 days left before the continent begins to vibrate. And you, are you ready?”

Conmebol is silent on what is important while the clubs demand solutions, which could well be due to the need to play in the neutral headquarters of Asunción.

When will there be any confirmation? We will have to wait until there is some harmony with current affairs and reality and not with matters that, for now, can wait.