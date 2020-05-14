The Conmebol announced on Wednesday a series of bans for the parties of this year’s editions of the Copa Libertadores and the South American such as spitting on the court or kissing the ball, within the preventive measures before COVID-19 once those competitions are reactivated.

The specific provisions approved during the Conmebol Council meeting, involve the ban on players and officials from “spitting and sweating their nose before, during and after the match in the competition area”, which includes the playing field and the substitutes bench.

Likewise, the prohibition on players and officials from “kissing the ball before, during and after the game”, as reported by Conmebol in a statement.

It will also be mandatory for players and officials to undergo temperature checks before each game, in addition to using individual bottles of water or isotonic drinks. At the same time, exchanging or giving away t-shirts or other clothing is prohibited with rivals or teammates from the same team or any other person.

And the mandatory use of masks for players and officials who are in the reserve bank. The masks should also be used in the event that press conferences are held after the games, the entity indicated, that It set sanctions and fines of up to $ 200 for failing to comply with these regulations.

The regulation designed by the Council for this edition of the two tournaments contemplates the creation of a Medical Registry for the Control of Players and Officials, and based on the lists provided by the participating clubs.

The members of that Registry must compulsorily take the test of the COVID-19 and according to the medical protocol of the Conmebol. In turn, Conmebol may order additional COVID-19 tests prior to matches or during training. Players and officials who refuse to undergo these tests will not be able to participate in Conmebol competitions, the agency added.

The coronavirus caused the temporary suspension of the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana and the first two days of the qualifying round for the World Cup in Qatar 2022, which were to be held at the end of March.