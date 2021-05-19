Conmebol: Five Liga MX players stand out on the list of the Colombian National Team

A total of five footballers from the MX League, were summoned by coach Reinaldo Rueda de la Selection of Colombia, to face the next dates of the Conmebol qualifying heading to the World Championships Qatar 2022.

The elements that will seek to add minutes with the coffee team in these games are goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, defenders William Tesillo, Stefan Medina and Oscar Murillo, as well as midfielder Yairo Moreno.

The illusion of the mothers, grandmothers and wives of our players is that of a whole country! ❤️ For this reason, in the month of mothers they announce to us those chosen by @ReinaldoRuedaDT to face Peru and Argentina .

In total there are 2 elements of the Panzas Verdes team that were summoned by coach Reinaldo Rueda, in addition to an element by the Atlas team, Rayados de Monterrey and Tuzos del Pachuca.

The team, which also includes elements of the stature of Radamel Falcao, James Rodríguez, Duván Zapata and Luis Muriel, will be measured in the next two eliminatory duels against the selective of Peru and Argentina.

