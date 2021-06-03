Conmebol Eliminatory: The emotional tribute of the Argentine National Team to Diego Maradona (VIDEO)

The Argentine National Team has made an emotional tribute in memory of the legend of Diego Armando Maradona, in the hours prior to the Conmebol qualifying match against the Chilean National Team.

Through Twitter, the Albiceleste team released the video and images where part of the campus is located on the outskirts of the Unique stadium of Santiago del Estero when they revealed the statue of the ‘Fluff’ figure.

“# SelecciónMayor The Selection @Argentina participated in the tribute held in the vicinity of the stadium where a statue was discovered in homage to the legend Diego Maradona,” they wrote.

It should be noted that Diego Armando Maradona died on November 25, 2020 after suffering a cardiac decompensation, after undergoing surgery for a subdural hematoma on the head.

# Eliminatory The statue of Diego Maradona received the Albiceleste squad at the Sole Mother of Cities Stadium pic.twitter.com/Fbamlqq4xU – Argentina National Team (@Argentina) June 3, 2021

Argentina National Team Conmebol Diego Armando Maradona Diego Maradona