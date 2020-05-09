Friday May 08, 2020

During the first hours of this day, FIFA announced that, to guarantee the health of the soccer players, the leagues that the leagues that are retaken will have two extra substitutions per game. In this way, the international organization seeks not to over-exploit the players.

Many of the European leagues are still slated to end before the start of next season. Situation that would force to have weeks with more than two parties to reach this goal. Faced with this situation, FIFA decided to take measures and guarantee the health of footballers.

One of these initiatives would be to deliver two more substitutions per match to the teams. That is, after abandoning the suspensions of the competitions, in the next matches we will be able to see up to 10 player changes, five per squad. In this way, footballers will not be overstretched in the difficult weeks of restarting tournaments.

As in South America it is not very convincing. The president of the Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, referred to this decision of the highest international organization, indicating that they will analyze whether it “suits” the leagues of our subcontinent.

“We are taken by surprise by this measure, which was not consulted with our Confederation,” he wrote from his official Twitter account about the new standard delivered by FIFA.

“Conmebol will convene a panel of experts to analyze it and present its conclusions to the Council, which will decide on the advisability of adopting it in South American tournaments,” Domínguez finished his publication on the implementation of five team changes.