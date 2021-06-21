Conmebol could sanction Vidal and Medel

06/20/2021 at 10:37 PM CEST

Sport.es

The ex-barcelonista Arturo vidal and former Sevilla player Gary Medel are exposed to a possible fine from Conmebol, for not respecting the “bubble” to which the teams that participate in the Copa América in Brazil are subjected.

Vidal Y Medel appear cutting their hair in images uploaded to their social networks, but still no confirmation on how many players would be involved in the denounced facts, contrary to the protocol established by Conmebol for the tournament, since they supposedly allowed the entrance of a Brazilian hairdresser to the Chilean concentration.

One day away from the match against Uruguay in the Copa América, a cloak of uncertainty covers the Chilean team this Sunday. The doubts arose after the training scheduled for Saturday afternoon was suspended and a complaint filed by Conmebol became known.

In addition, the press conference of the Uruguayan strategist at the head of the Chilean squad, Martin Lasarte, changed schedule this Sunday, going from noon to afternoon, in which he will participate with the captain of the team, the goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

chili comes from tying one with Argentina and impose itself by the minimum before Bolivia, and is waiting to face those led by Oscar Washington Tábarez this Monday.