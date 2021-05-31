CONMEBOL: Copa América will be held in Brazil in 2021

The Conmebol announced this Monday that the Copa América, which should have been played last year, will be played in Brazil, after it was reported on Sunday night that it will not be held in Argentina due to the intensification of the pandemic.

The highest authority on South American football indicated in a brief statement that the “dates and start of the tournament are confirmed” and that the “venues and the ‘fixture’ will be informed in the next few hours.”

Conmebol announced it after Argentina was ruled out as the venue for the tournament that it was going to share with Colombia, which requested a postponement due to the social conflict in that country, which was not accepted by that body.

CONMEBOL @CopaAmerica 2021 will be played in Brazil! Tournament start and end dates are confirmed. The venues and the fixture will be informed by CONMEBOL in the next few hours. The oldest national team tournament in the world will make the entire continent vibrate! – CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) May 31, 2021

The Copa América was originally planned to be held in 2020, this with the intention of splicing the calendar with the European Cup of Nations, but the arrival of the pandemic caused its postponement for this 2021.

The intention was to play the Copa América in even-numbered years, with a subsequent tournament being held in 2024.

In 2016, Chile was crowned champion of that edition, the first to be held in a country outside the Conmebol area

For this edition, the format of the Copa América changed due to the fact that the invited teams (Qatar and Australia) declined their participation.

THE PARTICIPATING TEAMS WILL BE DIVIDED INTO TWO ZONES. North Zone: The national teams of Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela. South Zone: The teams of Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

