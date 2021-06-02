Conmebol confirms the venues of the matches for the Copa América Brazil 2021

After they confirmed Brazil as the new headquarters of the Copa América 2021 after the resignation of Colombia by the depression that lives at the political level and Argentina Due to the alert situation in the Covid-19 pandemic, Conmebol has revealed the host cities for the tournament matches.

Through Twitter, the highest South American football organization has reported that the cities of Brasilia, Cuiabá, Goiânia Y Rio de Janeiro they will be the places to celebrate the games of the new edition of the continental contest.

“The CONMEBOL Copa América 2021 already has confirmed venues. We are working hard to inform as soon as possible the complete schedule of the tournament,” they wrote.

It should be noted that Brazil will repeat as the host country of the 2021 edition of the Copa América after the complications in Colombia and Argentina that prevented them from continuing as the hosts of the tournament.

