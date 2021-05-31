Conmebol confirms the suspension of the Copa América 2021

After Colombia withdrew as the venue for the continental tournament, Conmebol has confirmed that the 2021 edition of the Copa América is suspended through a statement on social networks.

“CONMEBOL informs that in view of the present circumstances it has decided to suspend the organization of the Copa América in Argentina. CONMEBOL analyzes the offer of other countries that showed interest in hosting the continental tournament.”

Read also: Rayados: Avilés Hurtado close to becoming a reinforcement of the Pachuca Club for the 2021 Apertura

“News in this regard will be announced shortly,” they wrote.

CONMEBOL informs that in view of the present circumstances it has decided to suspend the organization of the Copa América in Argentina. CONMEBOL analyzes the offer of other countries that showed interest in hosting the continental tournament. – CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) May 31, 2021

It should be noted that the government of Argentina has suspended all its activities due to the increase in infections of COVID-19 in the population of the country and Conmebol will continue to look for a new headquarters.

Read also: Liga MX: The detail that prevents the renewal of Rubens Sambueza with Toluca FC