Conmebol confirms that the Copa América will have its sole headquarters in Argentina

The Conmebol rejected the request of Colombian government to postpone the Copa América again, which is why it begins on June 13, with the coffee growers losing the tournament venue, which now only belongs to Argentina.

Conmebol argued that the Colombian proposal is not viable “for reasons related to the international calendar of competitions and the logistics of the tournament.”

Just one hour after the Colombian government’s proposal was known from Bogotá, Conmebol issued a statement from its headquarters in Luque (Paraguay) in which it thanked “the enthusiasm and commitment” by President Iván Duque and his collaborators but explained the reasons that prevent its acceptance.

Finally, he announced the rescheduling of the tournament matches, including the final, which were to be played in four stadiums in the Andean country. Conmebol guaranteed that the 47th edition of the tournament will be played in the new deadline established last year, from June 13 to July 10.



The proposal made today by the Colombian Government had already been hinted at on March 2 by the Minister of Sports Ernesto Lucena, when he stated that he saw it as unfeasible for the Copa América to not have an audience due to the covid-19 pandemic.





