BUENOS AIRES.— It was forbidden to kiss the ball to have good luck in soccer in South America. T-shirts will not be exchanged either, and spitting or blowing your nose will not be tolerated.

By the time it can resume the Copa Libertadores, its highest club tournament, CONMEBOL will put in place a series of controls and restrictions for the coronavirus pandemic.

The governing body of South American football amended its competition regulations to incorporate health protocols, including that players will have to submit to detect COVID-19,

The protocol was released Wednesday night in a circular issued by CONMEBOL. It will also apply to the South American Cup, the other club competition that was paralyzed by the pandemic.

It was released after a meeting of the council of the South American entity, in which there were no definitions on the resumption of continental tournaments that were interrupted in mid-March.

A source familiar with the talks told The Associated Press that the South American leadership has set itself “September” as the horizon to resume club competition – the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana – and to start the South American qualifiers for Qatar 2020.

The source asked for an identity reservation because he was not authorized to speak about the matter. In the circular to its member associations, CONMEBOL reported that it will create a Medical Control Registry, in which the players, coaching staff and other participants in the matches will register.

“The members of the Medical Control Registry must compulsorily take the COVID-19 Test in accordance with the provisions of the CONMEBOL Medical Protocol,” states the document signed by Federico Nantes, director of club competitions. “Likewise, CONMEBOL may order additional COVID-19 tests prior to matches or during (de) training periods.”

Once in matches, players and other participants will be prohibited from spitting or expelling nasal fluids on the court or bench. They may not kiss the ball during or after the game.

All the people involved in the meeting will have to undergo body temperature controls. Sharing bottles for drinking liquids, exchanging T-shirts or other personal items, as well as giving pennants will be prohibited.

And all players and members of the coaching staff who are on the bench or at a press conference – if these are allowed – must wear a mask. The masks should also be used in the event that press conferences are held after the games, said the entity, which set sanctions and fines of up to $ 200 for not complying with these regulations.

Taking into account the changes that the clubs’ rosters could experience between the time the tournaments were suspended and the date of the resumption, CONMEBOL will authorize up to five substitutions in the original rosters.

With the advance of the coronavirus in South America, CONMEBOL suspended the Libertadores Cup on March 12 after just the second date of the group stage. The South American had already completed the first phase. Almost immediately, the region’s leagues were also interrupted.

The first two dates of the World Cup qualifying could not be played either. The Copa América, which was due to take place in Colombia and Argentina in June, was postponed for one year.

CONMEBOL also confirmed that it turned over another $ 14 million to distribute among its ten associations and that it will benefit more than 400 clubs in the region.

This amount corresponds to funds from the Evolution program destined to projects for the development of sport, especially in the youth category. But CONMEBOL decided to distribute it to mitigate the economic consequences of the interruption of the sports calendar.

The South American entity has distributed $ 79 million to assist its members in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

