Conmebol carries out anti-doping controls on 279 players before the Copa América

06/07/2021 at 9:52 PM CEST

.

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) reported this Monday that did doping controls on a total of 279 players from the 10 teams participating in the Copa América, whose start is scheduled for next weekend in Brazil, all out of competition.

Members of the Medical Commission and the Conmebol Anti-Doping Unit carried out the sampling at the training centers of these ten teams: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela.

“It is important to note that all the controls were carried out in strict compliance with all the biosafety protocols and sanitary measures, such as the performance of PCR tests established in the Anti-Doping Control Protocol in a pandemic period. Conmebol said in a statement.

This edition of the Copa América, which will start on June 13, is involved in controversy after Argentina and Colombia were left out as shared headquarters and the final reassignment to Brazil, one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus.