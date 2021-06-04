Conmebol: Brazilian players would refuse to play Copa América

The organization of the America Cup has brought controversy in recent weeks. After announcing that both Colombia and Argentina were retiring as headquarters, the Conmebol chose Brazil as an organizing country.

However, this situation has not had a good response from the authorities, players and federations, considering that Brazil has been one of the nations most affected by Covid.

For that reason, once again, the summer joust falters again, since Casemiro did not appear at the press conference prior to the Eliminatory match. Your technician Tite, hinted a rebellion on the part of the players not to play the tournament.

URGENT: Tité, coach of the Brazilian soccer team, admits the team’s dissatisfaction with playing the Copa América and questioned the participation of the players. pic.twitter.com/LDp9UlVt7c – World in Conflict (@MundoEConflicto) June 4, 2021

Figures like Neymar, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesús, among others, would give up playing with Verdeamarela. It should be noted that, a few weeks ago, the United States ran to organize it; however, they rejected his proposal.