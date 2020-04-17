The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) announced this Friday the schedule for the dispute of the Qualifiers of the World Cup of Qatar, in 2022. After meeting by videoconference between representatives of the countries and leaders, the entity stated that the dispute for The vacancy will start in September and will maintain the current format of dispute, with all the teams playing each other in turn and return.

The qualifiers were scheduled to start in late March, but the first two rounds ended up being canceled by the new coronavirus pandemic. As the calendar already provided for new meetings between the South American teams for September, Conmebol only transferred the opening of the competition from month to month. The initial games will be played between the 4th and 8th of that month.

As has been done since the 1998 World Cup qualifiers in France, Conmebol will maintain the dispute scheme in which the ten teams play each other in turn and return. The four best-placed teams guarantee a direct place in the World Cup and the fifth placed player will have to dispute an intercontinental play-off. Due to the effect of coronavirus on the sports calendar, a new format of competition was considered for having a competition with fewer games. However, Conmebol preferred not to make changes.

The entity’s meeting also confirmed the holding of the Copa America for the months of June and July 2021. Initially scheduled for this year, the tournament was postponed due to the pandemic. The competition will be played in Argentina and Colombia, with the presence of the ten teams from the continent and the invited guests Qatar and Australia.

Although without announcing dates, Conmebol said it will resume the disputes already started this year of the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana. The restart will depend on the public health situation. “The priority remains to preserve the health of the large family of South American football and, therefore, due to the current recommendations of the international health authorities and each country,” he said in a statement.

