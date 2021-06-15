Conjuro 3 remains at the top of the Mexican box office – Tomatazos

Just about a month ago, the horror genre had taken over the Mexican box office for just over four consecutive weeks thanks to the presence of Pray for us – 30%, a film that, although it did not have the best reviews, achieved hold the audience’s attention long enough. During its entire stay in theaters there was a notable difference compared to the other films, since throughout its career in theaters it remained in the first places of collection.

With the arrival of Disney’s live-action Cruella – 93%, everything seemed to indicate that the film starring Emma Stone would have the same fate, however, only on its opening weekend did it get first place and, immediately, it would be replaced by one of the highest grossing horror franchises currently. With the third installment of The Conjuring – 86%, accompanied by the change in epidemiological traffic lights in Mexico City and the State of Mexico, there was a notable impact.

The fans of the universe raised by James Wan gathered in the showrooms, but there is another important factor that has had its place in terms of its collection, and that is that other complexes such as Cinemex began to reopen, which had kept their doors closed due to the pandemic until May 26. But in addition to The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It – 85%, another horror film has achieved a positive reception: A Quiet Place Part II – 93%.

Like every week, Canacine has shared the official analysis of the box office in Mexico, covering June 10-13. According to its official figures, the film starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson raised $ 61.6 million over the weekend, accumulating a total of $ 237.3 million, with 948.5 thousand new attendees and 3.6 million in total. It is worth mentioning that this is its second week on the billboard and, at the same time, its second week in the first place of collection.

On the other hand, the sequel to A Quiet Place – 98%, newcomer to theaters, enters second place with $ 39.8 million pesos and a total of 672.1 thousand attendees. Everything seems to indicate that the presence of the devil is more attractive than monsters that react to sound. In the number three position is Cruella, which at the same time celebrates its third weekend, with $ 26.2 million new and $ 156.5 million in total, although it must be remembered that it is also being transmitted through Disney Plus.

In fourth place on the list comes the children’s film Spirit: El Indomable – 45% with 119.5 thousand attendees and $ 6.9 million raised. At number five, one of the most acclaimed films of the awards season debuts as a foreign film, and it is the one starring Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal) One more round – 96%, obtaining $ 2.4 million in revenue and 24.2 thousand attendees. Terror will undoubtedly dominate the box office in the coming weeks.

Even if The Conjuring 3 It has had an important reception so far, the comments have not been entirely in its favor, as this is, perhaps, the least terrifying and most romantic film of the franchise; but despite this, he still has the attention of fans. Finally, the US box office is not so far from what Mexico’s reflects, because according to Box Office Mojo, in the first two places are A Quiet Place Part II Y Cruella.