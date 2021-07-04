Conjuring 3, In the Heights and three other tapes will hit HBO Max in July – Las Noticias de Chihuahua

With just four days in the Latin American market, HBO Max surprised its subscribers with the announcement of the premiere from five must-see movies during the month of July.

With a catalog designed to pamper each member of the family, the new streaming service announced that from the first days of the seventh month of the year it will host recognized tapes to be able to hang out at home.

In this small selection you will find titles of action, horror, dramas, musicals and more.

Here we share the productions that will come to HBO Max during the month of July.

TERROR FOR EVERYONE

· The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It (July 9)

Ed and Lorraine Warren try to help a man accused of murder, who claims to have been possessed by a demon.

CLASSICS RECHARGED ADVERTISING

Godzilla vs. Kong (July 22)

The battle between these two mythical beasts caused a furor among moviegoers. This new installment of the Monsterverse was directed by Adam Wingard.

TO ENJOY WITH THE FAMILY

Tom and Jerry

The one that the rivalry between the popular cat and the mouse will put a wedding and a hotel in New York at risk.

BIOGRAPHIC DRAMA

Judas and the black messiah

Winner of two Academy Awards, Judas and the Black Messiah delves into the story of Fred Hampton, a young activist who becomes a local leader of the Black Panthers in Illinois by putting him in the crosshairs of the government, the FBI and the Chicago police .

MUSICALS

In the Heights

The musical created by Lin-Manuel Miranda comes to the HBO Max platform to tell the story of Usnavi, the owner of a winery in New York who saves every day singing and imagining a better life.

Source: However