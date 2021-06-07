Conjuring 3 and Cruella remain at the top of the Mexican box office – Tomatazos

This weekend has been significant for Mexicans, in addition to having witnessed the most important elections in the country, the authorities announced that both Mexico City and the State of Mexico would turn to the green color of the epidemiological traffic light thanks to the decrease in the number of contagions. Of course, this will start to have a noticeable impact on various businesses and businesses.

After several months in which Mexican cinemas found it necessary to reduce the capacity of their cinemas, without forgetting that not all large exhibition complexes were showing, the box office collection of both national and international productions decreased significantly. Striking, but despite this, the income analyzes reflected the taste and interest of the audience.

One of the films that attracted the most attention for staying at the top for several weeks was Pray for us – 30%, which after seven weeks of showing still remains in the first six places of the most viewed films. But now there are two new titles that have come with the intention of reigning, the first of them Cruella – 93%, which has already gone through its second week on the billboard, and The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It – 85%; one of the highest grossing horror franchises out there.

According to the analysis generated by Canacine, which covers from June 03 to 06, they show that the new horror adventure of the Warren family continues to have great interest from the public, taking advantage of the attractiveness of the famous slogan “based on real facts”. The aforementioned count shows that in its opening weekend it made $ 118.7 million at the national box office, accumulating a total of $ 131.8 million taking into account its nightly premiere.

In addition, the film starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson received, from Thursday to Sunday, 1.7 million attendees, accumulating a total of 1.9 million since its first screenings. It is worth mentioning that, at least in Mexico, its premiere was direct in theaters because HBO Max is not yet available in the country. The income from this movie was even better than that of Cruella in its first weekend, which had already made an important difference compared to other premieres.

Now the story starring Emma Stone got $ 41.8 million and a cumulative total of $ 114 million with 592 thousand attendees in its second week and 1.6 million in total. On the other hand, the children’s film Peter Rabbit 2: Rabbit on the Run – 69% has managed to rebound after falling from second to fourth at the box office to stay at number three with $ 3.4 million raised and $ 30.2 million in total during its four weeks running.

Finally, Relentless Justice – 78% has also managed to establish itself in the first places, mainly thanks to the well-known face of Jason Statham within the action genre. This film has raised $ 3.1 million last weekend, accumulating its revenues to $ 24.5 million in total, with about 357.7 thousand attendees during its three weeks of exhibition. Due to the notable interest of the Mexican audience towards horror films, it is possible that the third installment of El Conjuro – 86% stay in the top spots for the longest time.

