Conjuration 3 receives good comments from critics – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It‘will hit theaters on June 4, but some American critics have already been able to see the film. The first opinions have come to light on Twitter and, to the peace of mind of the fans, the production directed by James Wan it has come out very well.

It’s fantastic as the next episode. He has a lot of heart and a love story. I got so involved that I forgot to eat dinner while staring at the screen. No spoilers, but I slept with the light on, “said author Jenna Busch.

As Chris Evangelista of SlashFilm points out, “the dynamics change”In this third installment, but it continues to attract thanks to the presence of Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson.

“It’s terrifyingly demonic and chilling in all the right moments, with a sensational opening sequence and a scene on a waterbed that rivals any spooky moment in the franchise thus far. Wild while being based on a true storyErik Davis, Fandango critic, commented.

I’m happy to report that ‘The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It’ is solid. He’s having trouble fitting the reality of the case and its fictional horror twist, but it’s great to see the Warrens in an investigation, and there’s more than one exciting moment, as well as well-orchestrated scares, “said Eric Eisenberg of CinemaBlend.

Somewhat warmer was the assessment of film critic Courtney Howard. “It is not as scary or disconcerting as its predecessors, but it has some creepy sequences. Some aspects, although unexpected, struggle to keep mystery and curiosity at a fever pitch. Not bad, not great. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson are convincing, “he said.

“Guys, get ready. The Warrens are back and scares are not lacking“Said Shannon McGrew of NightmarishConjuring.

Tom Jorgensen, from ING, listed several points of the film to take into account: “Less terrifying than the previous two, the villain is the best of the franchise, visually powerful and in its atmosphere, it establishes an interesting dynamic for the saga, John Noble commands ”.

