In the absence of North Korean statements about external news reports that leader Kim Jong Un may be ill, fears are renewed as to who would succeed him at the head of the nuclear-armed country and ruled by the same dynasty since seven decades ago

AP –

The conjectures about Kim’s health after his absence on April 15 to commemorate the 108th birthday of his grandfather, Kim Il Sung, the nation’s founder. It is the country’s most important holiday and Kim, 36, has not been missing from the ceremony since she inherited her father’s power in late 2011.

North Korea’s state press published some previous statements by Kim, but did not report new activities, while South Korea insisted that unusual events in the North were not detected.

Kim has been kept out of the public eye for prolonged periods in the past, and given the regime’s extremely secretive nature, few outside observers can speak with certainty about a possible illness or disability. All in all, doubts about the political future of the North will not stop growing if its absence from the stage continues.

Kim belongs to the third generation of the ruling dynasty and he, his father and grandfather are surrounded by a strong cult of personality. The mythical “Paektu” lineage of the family, named after the highest peak on the Korean peninsula, is said to give only direct family members the right to rule.

From that point of view, Kim’s younger sister and party leader Kim Yo Jong would be the most likely successor in the event of her brother’s serious illness, disability or death, but some observers mention the possibility of collegial driving that would end the dynastic regime.

“In the elite of power in the north, Kim Yo Jong it has the highest probability of inheriting power and I think that probability is greater than 90%, “said analyst Cheong Seong-Chang of the Sejong Institute in South Korea.”North Korea It is like a dynasty and we can see the Paektu lineage as royal blood, so it is unlikely that anyone would question the seizure of power by Kim Yo Jong.

Kim Yo Jong, in her early thirties, heads the propaganda office, and weeks ago she was appointed alternate member of the powerful Political Bureau.

He has frequently appeared alongside his brother in public activities and is striking among elderly officials. He accompanied Kim Jong Un in his meetings with US President Donald Trump and other rulers in recent years, and his presence with him makes many outside analysts think that he is indeed number two in the North Korean hierarchy.

As it is an extremely patriarchal society, some wonder if Kim Yo Jong it would only serve as a decorative figure while the power would reside in a collegial leadership similar to those that were established after the fall of other communist leaders.