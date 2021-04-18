Conil beat Castilleja CF 2-1 at the Jose António Pérez Úreba Municipal Field

04/18/2021 at 10:29 PM CEST

The Conil added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-1 against him Castilleja this sunday in the Municipal Field Jose António Pérez Úreba. The Conil wanted to improve their figures in the tournament after drawing 1-1 in the last match played against the Coria. On the visitors’ side, the Castilleja CF had to settle for a draw to one against the Cabecense. With this marker, the Conileño team is second, while the Castilleja it is fourth after the end of the game.

The first part of the duel began in an excellent way for him. Conil, which inaugurated the luminous one thanks to a goal from Basin as soon as the match started, in minute 5. But later the Castilleja CF achieved the tie by means of a goal of Gravel in the 21st minute. However, the home team took the lead with a goal from Fran Mejías moments before the final whistle, at 45, concluding the first half with a 2-1 score.

Neither team managed to score in the second period, so the match ended with a score of 2-1.

The coaches made all possible changes. By the Conil jumped off the bench Ureba, Narvaez, Lebron, Rodriguez Y Luque replacing Javi tamayo, Fran paul, Ramirez, Basin Y Mario sanchez, while the changes of the visiting team were Alberto, Varona, Pulet, Andiron Y Finidi, who jumped into the field for Solis, Peter, Gravel, Fidel Y Pavón.

A total of six yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Mario sanchez, Basin Y Fran, while the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Armenta, Andiron Y Finidi and with red to Andiron (2 yellow).

At the moment, the Conil he gets 27 points and the Castilleja with 25 points.

Data sheetConil:Fran, Pablo Ureba, Fran Paul (Narváez, min.70), Molina, Mario Sanchez (Luque, min.88), Gomez, Ramirez (Lebrón, min.88), Cuenca (Rodriguez, min.88), Manolete, Javi Tamayo (Ureba, min.67) and Fran MejíasCastilleja CF:Adri, Armenta, Solís (Alberto, min.62), Moro, Cifu, Escalante, Pavón (Finidi, min.83), Cascajo (Pulet, min.69), Fidel (Morillo, min.69), Wojcik and Pedro ( Varona, min.62)Stadium:Municipal Field Jose António Pérez ÚrebaGoals:Cuenca (1-0, min. 5), Cascajo (1-1, min. 21) and Fran Mejías (2-1, min. 45)