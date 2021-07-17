Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez sympathizes with the protests in Cuba, but criticizes the US embargo.

The Progressive Democratic Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez supported the protests in Cuba while condemning the United States’ contribution to the crisis with “absurdly cruel” measures such as the economic embargo.

In written statements this Thursday, the New York legislator expressed solidarity with the claims of Cuban citizens but without ignoring the US economic embargo on Cuba dating back almost 60 years.

“We are seeing Cubans rise up and protest for their rights like never before. We stand in solidarity with them and we condemn the undemocratic actions of President Díaz-Cancel. The suppression of the media, speech and protest are serious violations of basic civil rights “, reads part of the message of the congresswoman of the so-called” Liberal Brigade “(” The Squad “).

The Democrat added: “We also have to name the United States’ contribution to the suffering in Cuba: our nearly 60-year embargo. Last month, once again, the United Nations voted overwhelmingly to call for the lifting of the embargo on Cuba.“.

“This embargo is absurdly cruel and, like many other US policies directed at Latin Americans, the cruelty is the point. I strongly reject the Biden Administration’s defense of the embargo. It will never be acceptable for us to use cruelty as a point of influence against the people, ”said Ocasio-Cortez, of Puerto Rican origin.

White House evaluates possibility of restoring internet access in Cuba

At the moment, the Biden Administration evaluates if it has the technological capacity to restore access to mobile internet in Cuba, which has been blocked to prevent further commotion on the Caribbean island. What’s more, contemplates the shipment of vaccines against COVID-19 to Cuba. Precisely, the impact of the pandemic aggravated economic conditions in the country, which fueled citizen discontent.

However, other aid such as allowing remittances to be sent at the time were ruled out by the White House. This, because according to Biden, he does not trust the local authorities’ handling of these funds.

“There are a number of things that I would consider doing to help the Cuban people, but that would require a different circumstance, or a guarantee that the government would not take advantage of them,” Biden said.

“For example, the ability to send remittances to Cuba. I would not do that now because the truth is that it is very likely that the Government confiscated these remittances, or at least a good part of them, “he argued.

Biden says Cuba is a “failed state”

Incidentally, the Democrat called the country a “failed state.”

“Cuba is, unfortunately, a failed state and it is repressing its citizens,” said the US president.

“Communism is a failed system, a universally failed system. And I do not see socialism as a very useful substitute, but that is another story, “said the US president.

President of Cuba, Díaz-Canel, responds to Biden

To this, the Cuban president branded Biden’s speech on Twitter as “blackmailer.”

“A failed state is one that, to please a reactionary and blackmailing minority, is capable of multiplying the damage to 11 million human beings,” Díaz-Canel shared on the social network.

“The United States has failed in its endeavor to destroy Cuba despite the fact that, to achieve it, it has wasted billions of dollars,” he added from his official account. The communist leader also criticized the United States for the high death toll from COVID-19, police violence, racism as well as its shameful record of wars.

The United States has failed to destroy Cuba even though it has wasted billions of dollars to do so.

In the US, due to the ineffectiveness of its government, many of the 600 K deaths from Covid-19 could not be saved. It has a shameful record of wars and violence; brutal repression and killings of citizens by the police; racism and human rights violations.

Cuba lifts ban on the entry of food, medicine and hygiene products from abroad

As a measure to calm the spirits of opponents of the regime, The Cuban government announced on Wednesday the lifting of the ban on the entry of food, medicine and hygiene products into the country.

For their part, the Cuban exile groups asked Biden this Friday to consider all the options on the table to solve the problem in Cuba. In that sense, they recalled that some of their predecessors, both Republicans and Democrats, intervened in other countries to allegedly enforce freedom and human rights.

“All options have to be on the table,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suárez.

Cubans will travel from Miami to Washington to exert pressure

Others Cubans living in Miami plan to travel to Washington on buses today to pressure the Biden Administration to take concrete action with regard to Cuba amid the protests that continue to be reported in the country.

Additionally, from the Florida city, a flotilla of boats is expected to leave this Monday if they manage to gather 100 boats.

The intention is to reach 15 miles from the Cuban coast to launch flares as a symbol that Cubans on the island are not alone in their struggle.