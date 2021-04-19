Congressmen Salazar and Díaz-Balart present project for the family reunification of Cubans – Telemundo Miami (51)

Congressmen Mario Díaz-Balart and María Elvira Salazar will present a legislative project that seeks a solution to reestablish the Family Reunification Program for Cubans (CFRP).

The Family Reunification Program was interrupted since the end of 2017, after the reduction of the staff of the United States embassy in Havana due to the so-called sonic attacks, which affected American diplomats.

At the end of February, Cubans, mostly located in South Florida, protested to ask for “help with the reopening of the United States embassy in Cuba” that would allow them to reunite with their families.

Some Cubans have organized to ask for the program to return, including a group created on Facebook “Cubans for Family Reunification”, which has more than 71,000 members throughout the United States.