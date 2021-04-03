Congressmen lament the success of the Capitol

15 minutes. Many US congressmen lamented this Friday the event that occurred in the vicinity of the Capitol, where a subject attacked two policemen – one of whom died – and died after being killed by security forces.

The president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, ordered this Friday that the flags of the Capitol fly at half mast after this event that has raised the alarms about the security around the Capitol, after the attack on January 6.

The decision of the Democratic leader in honor of the agent who lost his life in service was announced on Twitter by Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, who confirmed that Congress remains closed.

The US Congress is in recess for the Easter holidays. For this reason the legislators and senators were not inside at the time of the attack.

After learning what happened in the Capitol, several congressmen expressed their gratitude to the US Capitol Police.

“Praying for the United States Capitol Police officers who were attacked on Capitol Hill. We are still learning what has happened. I thank all the USCP (US Capitol Police) and first responders who are on the scene.” wrote the Republican minority leader in the Upper House, Mitch McConnell, on his Twitter account.

Extend Capitol Security

Also Republican Kevin McCarthy dedicated a few lines to the police officers who guard the legislative complex. He indicated that “the whole country is supporting them at this time.”

Democrat Amy Klobuchar highlighted that “the brave men and women of the United States Capitol Police risk their lives every day to protect the heart of our democracy.”

Also a Democrat Adriano Espaillat described as “unacceptable” the fact that “just a few months after the attack on January 6”, Americans must witness this tragedy, alluding to the death of another policeman on Capitol Hill.

Speaking to CNN, Espaillat declared himself in favor of extending the protection perimeter around Congress.

“They can’t get that close,” defended the New York lawmaker.

This Friday, a vehicle hit a security barricade at the Capitol and ran over two police officers. One of whom died as did the assailant.

Authorities have claimed that the security threat in the US capital has now ended. They added that the event “appears” to be unrelated to a terrorist act.