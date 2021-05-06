Congressmen Diaz-Balart and Wasserman Schultz: “The CNE is full of Maduro’s cronies”

Through a joint statement, the representatives of the United States Congress for the state of Florida, Mario Díaz-Balart and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, assured this Thursday that the dictator Nicolás Maduro seeks to cling to power through the appointment of the new rectors of the National Electoral Council (CNE).

“The Maduro regime is trying to cling to power with an illegitimate institution of its own creation,” said Wasserman Schultz via Twitter as co-chair of the Venezuela Democracy Caucus with Congressman Diaz-Balart.

Likewise, he assured that the CNE, “widely condemned,” is full of “Maduro’s cronies” elected to “seal future power seizures” and “further corrupt the institutions” that were once democratic. “Venezuela must have free, fair, transparent and multi-party elections,” reads the released statement.

Given this, the Ambassador of Venezuela to the US appointed by the Interim Government, Carlos Vecchio, We thank the representatives of the lower house for their “unwavering” commitment to Venezuelans. “The CNE farce imposed by Maduro does not change reality because it does not guarantee free and transparent elections,” he said via Twitter.