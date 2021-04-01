Congressman on Trump Suspension: Can’t Censor

“It cannot be censored!” and “this is how totalitarianism begins,” says Florida Republican congresswoman María Elvira Salazar. And it is that, after Twitter and other private companies have decided to block Donald Trump and other politicians, some Republicans are accusing of censorship in the US But the truth is that the Constitution makes it very clear that the government maintains the freedom of opinion and expression. However, private companies have their own rules in which it is established that they can block the dissemination of false information, calls for violence or any other content.