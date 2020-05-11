BRASÍLIA – Rapporteur of the project to help states and municipalities, deputy Pedro Paulo (DEM-RJ) assesses that the National Congress should overturn President Jair Bolsonaro’s veto to the article that frees categories of employees from freezing wages until the end of 2021 “I find it hard not to knock it down,” said Pedro Paulo in a message to Broadcast.

“Especially because in order not to overthrow it would be necessary for a president to talk to society, to the civil servant, to Congress, and not just complain and fight. Thus, nothing is achieved, only defeats”, added the deputy.

Bolsonaro said that until Wednesday he should sanction the bailout project to the states with the veto on the possibility of readjustments. He stated that he spoke with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and that he will “serve you 100%”.

As the state, the project was approved in the Senate with the endorsement of the president himself to benefit civil servants, mainly in the area of ​​security, overriding the guidance of Minister Guedes to guarantee this counterpart to the aid of R $ 125 billion to States and municipalities.

The minister was irritated by the guidance given by the government leader in the Chamber, Major Vitor Hugo (PSL-GO), endorsing the flexibility and complained to the president. Bolsonaro talked to Guedes about the possibility of a veto before an interview last week in which he announced his intention to follow the guidance of the economic team to maintain the freeze until 2021.

The full freeze guarantees savings of R $ 130 billion for the Union, States and municipalities. As approved by Congress, the text provides relief of just R $ 43 billion.

