Congress seeks to turn Pulse massacre bar into a national monument

15 minutes. The site of the Pulse bar, in which 49 people, mostly Puerto Ricans, died during a shooting five years ago in the city of Orlando (Florida), is close to becoming a “national monument” after the approval this Wednesday in the Lower House of the United States of a resolution in this regard.

The measure had already been approved in that chamber of the previous Congress. However, now has more options to prosper this year by the new Democratic majority in the Senate where it stalled in 2020.

The measure was presented on Wednesday by Democratic Congressman Darren Soto, who represents the district where the shooting occurred on June 12, 2016.

“We are one step closer to nationally remember the 49 lost angels and the 53 injured during the heinous act of terrorism,” Soto said.

Legislators hope that it can be finally approved by the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.

“Orlando vowed as a community to never forget those we lost that night. Their stories, their images, their spirits and memories must live in our hearts, “said Soto during the session.

The Pulse Massacre

The massacre at the Pulse bar was perpetrated by Afghan American Omar Mateen, who was killed by law enforcement that night.

Mateen spread terror among gay club goers after storming in armed with an assault rifle and automatic pistol and firing at the hosts and participants of a Latino party.

For about three hours, during which he was inside the club with some thirty hostages, Mateen told police negotiators by phone that he was acting on behalf of the Islamic State, terrorist group to which he swore allegiance.