Congress rejects the PP proposal to eliminate the Registration Tax

PSOE and Podemos have voted against

Madrid

Updated on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – 09:50

The measure was part of a package of 60 proposals for the automotive sector, with the star part of taxation.

The Congress rejected yesterday Tuesday the plan proposed by the PP for the automotive industry, with a battery of measures that includes tax cuts, direct aid for purchases, the abolition of the Registration tax and the inclusion of this sector in the beneficiaries of the decree of direct aid to businesses affected by the crisis.

In total, almost 60 points presented in a text submitted to a vote by the ‘popular’ after the acceptance of amendments from other groups which has been rejected with the votes of the PSOE and United We Can. Vox has supported the proposal but ERC and Cs have chosen to abstain.

In its initiative, the PP raises the Elimination of the Registration tax and compensate it with a tax levied only on the least safe and most polluting vehicles to favor the renovation of the automobile fleet. In fact, the increase in this tax due to the new WLTP emissions measurement system is one of the causes of the poor evolution of car sales in 2021.

Other proposals went through the Preparation within a maximum period of two months of a National Plan for Recharging Infrastructures for Electric Vehicles, with assistance for their installation, or the temporary exemption from the Tax on Electricity. The text also aimed to include within the Vocational Training training offer degrees related to hybrid and electric vehicles, especially in the manufacturing, installation, operation and maintenance processes of their recharging infrastructures.

