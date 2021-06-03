Congress Pressures NBA Athletes To Stop Supporting Products Made Under Labor Abuse In China



Dwyane Wade has a contract with the brand Li Ning.

Photo: Feng Li / Getty Images

The Congressional Executive Commission on China, a bipartisan group, called on the stars of the NBA to stop supporting Chinese sportswear companies that use cotton grown in the region of Xinjiang, warning against complicity in forced labor.

The presidents of the Executive Committee point out at least three sportswear brands: ANTA, Li-Ning Y Peak, all based in China.

The congressmen argue that the companies had proclaimed the continued use of Xinjiang cotton, Reuters reported.

The former basketball star Dwyane Wade has a contract with Li-Ning; the guard of the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson, has a contract with ANTA.

“We believe that business relationships with companies sourcing cotton in Xinjiang create reputational risks for NBA players and the NBA itself.”, the representatives considered.

They add that there are reports of exploitation in the region to use Chinese cotton.

“NBA players shouldn’t even implicitly endorse such horrible human rights abuses,” say the representatives, amid US concerns about the Asian country’s economic advancement.

The document is endorsed by the Democratic senator Jeff Merkley (Oregon) and the Democratic representative Jim McGovern (Massachusetts), who chair the Commission.

Document cites reports since 2018 they had revealed that the Xinjiang authorities had systematically forced Muslim minorities into forced labor.

“We urge the NBPA to work with its members to raise awareness of the ongoing genocide that is taking place in Xinjiang and the role of forced labor in the production of products made by brands that NBPA members have endorsed,” says the document.