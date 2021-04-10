Congress passes the end of diesel and gasoline

Congress finally approves the new Climate Change and Energy Transition Law. We tell you why it may be the end of diesel and gasoline.

After many comings and goings, announcements probe about possible measures to be taken and their fit with European regulations or doubts to give legal support to Balearic Islands plans to shut out combustion vehicles, Congress has approved the new Law on Climate Change and Energy Transition.

The text, approved with the votes of PSOE, Unidas Podemos, Cs, Bildu, Teruel Existe and ERC, the abstention of Más País and PP and the vote against Vox, has been designed to achieve some very concrete goals before 2030 and, thus, comply with the Paris Agreement and achieve the carbon neutrality as a country in 2050.

The first steps, as we say, have a designated date 2030. By then, Spain should rreduce the volume of its greenhouse gases by 23 percent compared to 1990, get the 42 percent of energy comes from renewable sources (currently it is 20 percent) and that 72 percent of the electrical energy consumed comes from renewable sources, instead of the current 40 percent.

How does it affect the automobile market?

One of the sectors that has attracted all eyes in recent months is the automobile sector. What vehicles we buy, use and how we move will be key to reducing greenhouse gases, beyond other measures related to coal power plants, heating or energy efficiency in residential buildings, also contemplated in this Law on Climate Change and Energy Efficiency.

As far as mobility is concerned, probably the most important point is the objective of achieving a carbon-neutral fleet of passenger cars and light vehicles by 2050. To do this, Vehicle sales of all non-commercial CO2 emitting vehicles will be banned from 2040. This directly affects combustion and bi-fuel vehicles, but also all hybrids, including plug-ins.

To make this new context a reality and not a problem, The new Law will also promote the integration of biofuels in transport “And other renewable fuels of non-biological origin” as long as these biofuels are not obtained from food crops, such as biodiesel, bioethanol or biogas.

The Law will promote recharging points in car parks with more than 20 spaces and gas stations

But one of the big bets will be the offer of an electricity network that allows us to sustain a completely different fleet from what we currently have. A) Yes, As of 2023, all car parks with more than 20 spaces that are not intended for residential use must have recharging points, gas stations will have the obligation to install new stations for electric cars and European funds will be used to boost this support network.

Regarding mobility, all cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants must have a plan and a low emissions zone, with the aim of improving air quality. This measure can only be lifted with a favorable report from the regional government and It will be mandatory for all cities with more than 20,000 inhabitants that do not meet minimum requirements of air quality.

What’s more, The use of rail transport will be favored for all those journeys of more than 300 kilometers, with the aim of reducing the environmental impact in the transport of goods. This measure will benefit from the promotion of a new law on sustainable mobility and support for public transport that will have to be drafted.