The Legislative Assembly of El Salvador this Thursday (12.06.2020) overcame President Nayib Bukele’s veto of a national emergency law for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic and economic reactivation, approved on May 30, and now it is up to the Supreme to determine which of the two organs is right.

The regulation was endorsed after a delegation of senior government officials negotiated for more than six days with the Political Commission of Congress, which brings together the leaders of the legislative factions, without reaching a definitive agreement on the extension of the quarantine and the dates of economic reopening.

These negotiations took place by order of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) due to the lack of an emergency law to deal with the pandemic. The veto was overcome after Tuesday’s representatives of the Government and the deputies of the Political Commission of Congress did not meet to discuss the issue of new legislation, despite being ordered by the Supreme Court.

Read also: Salvadoran Supreme annuls Bukele decree that governs quarantine by Covid-19

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele vetoed the law because government delegates had not reached a consensus with parliamentarians on the law. Now, the Supreme Court must decide on the constitutionality of said law.

On Monday, the Court declared unconstitutional a decree of the Ministry of Health that supported the mandatory home quarantine because “it lacks competence” to “issue regulations that suspend fundamental rights.” However, the decree, despite being declared unconstitutional, would be in force until early Saturday morning.

With 50 votes, the Plenary approved the Transitory Law for the Regulation of Company Registrations and Registry of Premises before the Pandemic by COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/57QqywNC8F – Legislative Assembly (@AsambleaSV) June 12, 2020

If the law approved by the Assembly is supported by the Supreme Court it will allow the gradual opening of the economy in four phases. However, the country could be left without a rule to back up the days of quarantine.

It may interest you: Supreme Court of Justice will resolve an appeal on the granting of citizenship to Mauricio Funes

El Salvador has already exceeded 80 days of mandatory confinement as a result of COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of 68 people and left at least 3,481 infected.

JU (afp, efe)