San Luis Potosi.- The Congress of San Luis Potosí voted in favor of life by stopping the practice of abortion before 12 weeks of pregnancy.

This Thursday, the deputies met in a virtual way, to vote on two health initiatives that promoted abortion.

In this way, before the plenary with 20 votes in favor, 4 against and 3 abstentions, the deputies declared it inadmissible to reform articles 148, 149 and 150 of the Penal Code of the State of San Luis Potosí, as well as modify provisions of articles 57 , 57 Bis, 58, 58 Bis, and 58 Ter of the Health Law.

#Ordinary Session Dismissed due to an inadmissible initiative that sought to modify provisions of articles, 148, 149, and 150 of the Penal Code of the State of San Luis Potosí. – Edo SLP Congress (@CongresoEdoSLP) May 21, 2020

The initiative contemplated establishing that abortion is the termination of pregnancy after the twelfth week of gestation.

And modify provisions of articles, 57, 57 Bis, 58, 58 Bis, and 58 Ter, of the Health Law of the State of San Luis Potosí. – Edo SLP Congress (@CongresoEdoSLP) May 21, 2020

Likewise, with 20 votes in favor, 4 against and 3 abstentions, the initiative to reform article article 16 and the addition of two paragraphs to article 12 of the Constitution of San Luis Potosí were declared inadmissible, so that the right to voluntarily terminate your pregnancy within a maximum period of twelve weeks of gestation.

# Ordinary Session Dismissed due to an inappropriate initiative that promoted the reform of article 16; and add two paragraphs to article 12 of the Political Constitution of the Free and Sovereign State of San Luis Potosí. – Edo SLP Congress (@CongresoEdoSLP) May 21, 2020

