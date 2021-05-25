Congress is charged, de facto, with the increase in the registration tax of the WLTP: will it mean the decrease in the price of cars?

As we have been warning since the beginning of the year, the application of the WLTP emission regulations on the sections of the registration tax has, in practice, led to an increase in the registration tax that buyers pay when purchasing a new car since 2021. And, of course, it is one of the reasons, although not the only one, why the price of many cars has been increased in recent months. However, the situation could be close to being reversed. The Congress has just eliminated, de facto, the increase in the registration tax that has implied the application of the WLTP emissions regulations. This being the time to analyze what has happened and, above all, how it affects you if you are going to buy a new car.

The WLTP registration tax increase

Although new car buyers will have been able to see how, in many cases, the registration tax has increased this year and thus the price of many cars, the registration tax has not undergone any change. In 2021, and as it had been happening years ago, cars with emissions of up to 120 g / km were exempt from paying the registration tax, while those that exceeded these figures would be taxed with a registration tax in three sections, from 4.75%, 9.75% or 14.75%, as we can see in the following table.

Registration tax Approved CO2 emissions (NEDC *) 0% Up to 120 g / km of CO24.75% Between 121 and 159 g / km of CO29.75% Between 160 and 199 g / km of CO214.75% Above 200 g / km of CO2

In 2018 a new emissions regulation came into force. And the homologated CO2 emissions are what decide the registration tax with which a new car is levied. By applying stricter emissions regulations, the WLTP, compared to the previously applied NEDC, newly registered cars now had higher CO2 emissions. In 2018, the Government decided to apply a two-year moratorium on the application of the WLTP in the registration tax. And without a tax reform, the situation we found ourselves in 2021 was that of a de facto increase in the registration tax with which a large part of the new cars sold in Spain were levied.

Congress eliminates the registration tax hike

The Congress of Deputies approved today the Draft Law to prevent and combat tax fraud, which must now be sent to the Senate to continue with its parliamentary processing. This Bill had not provided for any reform of the registration tax, but there was an amendment requesting a change in this regard. The Plural Group has presented amendment 246, at the initiative of the Partit Democrata de Catalunya (PDeCAT), which has received the support of Congress to modify article 70 of the Special Tax Law (38/1992) that precisely reforms the emission tranches of CO2 that define the registration tax. And Amendment 246 has been approved by a majority by Congress.

The new sections of the registration tax, after the reform of article 70 of the Special Tax Law, would be as follows:

Registration tax Certified CO2 emissions (NEDC *) 0% Up to 144 g / km of CO24.75% Between 145 and 191 g / km of CO29.75% Between 192 and 239 g / km of CO214.75% Above 240 g / km of CO2

If we look closely the new sections of the registration tax we would verify that these have been defined by applying an increase of 20% on the sections applied so far. An increase of 20% that is based on the estimate of the increase in emissions that the WLTP could suppose, on the NEDC emissions regulations applied until just a few months ago and that, de facto, would mean the elimination of the registration tax increase that had occurred.

Will it be an effective removal of the upload?

At this point It only remains to analyze if, really, the effective elimination of the registration tax increase will take place. The parliamentary processing of the Bill and, therefore, of the reform proposed by this amendment that would review the registration tax, has not yet been completed. To get ahead, it will still have to be endorsed by the Senate. We also do not know if new reforms will be proposed in the future that could paralyze this reform of the registration tax or, even, if this setback that the Government has received will encourage the study of a new registration tax.

The Bill and the amendments approved today in Congress must be endorsed by the Senate

On the other hand, it is also worth asking whether the effective elimination of the registration tax increase will mean a reduction in prices for new cars.

And we fear that, at least for the moment, we will have to wait to find out if this measure is applied and, above all, if it will have a real impact on the price of new cars. Something that of course we will investigate to keep you conveniently informed.