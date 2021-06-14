Congress, in the hands of the smallest; negotiation, keyword of the Second Legislature.

MEXICO CITY. Negotiation will be the keyword of the Second Legislature. This is clear from the balance of forces that will exist between Morena (31 deputies) and the PAN-PRI-PRD alliance (31 deputies) in the Congress of Mexico City, where the four legislators who are outside these two groups will have the power to tip the balance to one side or the other.

This is because it is not clear that the legislators of PT (1) and PVEM (2), who should be natural allies of Morena, are actually going to be.

Meanwhile, the seat that the Citizen Movement obtained through the plurinominal route is already courted by the two majority forces and it is not clear which one it will give the yes to.

Now both Morena and the opposition will have to “get closer to those parties to strengthen themselves and the one that takes the longest to decide will be the hinge party; that party will have the possibility to dictate the agenda on some controversial issues, “said Ileana Rendón, a doctor in Social Sciences by the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences (Flacso).

THE PROPOSAL, NOT WHO PROPOSES IT

In the case of the PAN’s rapprochement with the PVEM, Christian von Roehrich, current coordinator of the PAN bench and who was re-elected by the 17th district, sees it possible to bring about the PVEM vote for his cause.

Undoubtedly. The one who is going to be a deputy and has a lot of experience and has always been combative and responsible in his actions as a deputy is Jesús Sesma ”, he assured.

However, Sesma won in district V through a common Morena-PVEM-PT candidacy.

That is why Martha Ávila, current coordinator of Morena, who obtained re-election in the XXVIII district, commented: “We are talking with the Green, but we believe that the issue of their being able to support this side is going well.”

In an interview, Sesma shared that he has already met with the head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum: “I told him to see in us a conduit to be able to socialize whatever is required. If the head of government goes well, the Mexico City.

The main thing in Congress is that we have to look out for all the people in the city ”.

Sesma acknowledged that his bench will be the “faithful of the balance in practically everything, but at the time of voting I believe that we must see the proposal, not who proposes it, we will also be conciliators within Congress. The worst mistake that the front (PAN-PRI-PRD) can make is to vote everything against the head of government and vice versa ”.

STAR ROLE

Royfid Torres, the only deputy who will have the Citizen Movement, is already seen on both sides.

For the leader of the PAN bench, Torres is a character with a track record and knowledge of legislative issues, and he believes that it is very likely that he is with the opposition.

The Morena leader revealed that her party is looking for Torres: “We have not yet managed to establish communication with him. Who knows how much it is convenient for you to be alone in congress as an independent deputy? So we are trying to start a conversation with him ”.

Even Morena could propose to Torres integrating him into his bench. “That is one possibility, the other is that if he handles himself as an independent deputy on some issues we can agree,” said Ávila.

Royfid Torres comes to Congress with 18 years in politics working behind the scenes, developing functions such as technical secretary in the Senate, on the side of the PRD, until in 2018 he joined MC.

Now that his first star has arrived, he announces: “our role is to be congruent with 13 commitments to human rights and freedoms that we assume; we are going to be very responsible in the position that we have to play in Congress. We will have to analyze the role very well in each of the decisions ”.

But his words do not tip him anywhere yet.

KEEP THE MYSTERY

Another who plays with the hole cards is Circe Camacho. In the First Legislature She was the leader of her bench and on June 6 she was re-elected for the XXV district, with a common candidacy of PT-Morena.

However, he has had important confrontations with Morena and has not always voted with them, as he did on June 19 of last year, when he voted against the Austerity Law. Shortly after, Leonor Gómez Otegui and Lizette Clavel Sánchez resigned from their bench to join Morena’s, which in Donceles was interpreted as a punishment orchestrated by the legislative majority.

That is why the PAN Von Roehrich was confident that the opposition will be able to add her to his cause, Martha Ávila said forcefully that “she is going to have to stay in our bench, she is the only deputy of the PT, I think she is going to stay within the 32 deputies that Morena has, because they no longer achieved any plurality ”.

This newspaper requested an interview with the legislator, but until the end of this edition it had not given a response.

FROM HATE TO LOVE…

The search to add parliamentary votes leads Morena to think of one of his great adversaries of two Sundays ago: the PRI, which has four seats of relative majority and five of proportional representation.

Young people come to the PRI and that will generate that we can have a dialogue as we have done in the past. I’m not afraid of challenges, ”says Martha Ávila.

In an interview, the local PRI deputy Ernesto Alarcón responded to the proposal of the leader of the Morena bench: “that must be an assumption that she brings to a personal level, but we have not set up a route to define our work agenda , because only on Saturday the names of the pluri of the PRI were defined “.

Alarcón, who was re-elected for the XXXIII district, assured that, in contrast to the PAN and the PRD, in the PRI “there is a generation of route; It was not only having the votes to reach the spaces, but work plans were generated for what is to come in Congress, and there are issues that can be worked on together. For the issues proposed by the government or the Morena bench, we will have to listen to what they propose in each case, to discuss it within the PRI-PAN-PRD alliance ”.

A CALL

After the results of June 6, the city government and Morena have to have political will; They did not have it in two and a half years, despite the fact that the PAN was always ready for dialogue. Now they can no longer continue to be a Congress that does not listen ”, considers Christian von Roehrich.

We are open to dialogue, we are at your service. We hope that, shortly, there will be at least one call ”.

In any case, the current coordinator of the PAN bench says he is confident that they will make “a common alliance PAN-PRI-PRD, adding all of them: PT, MC, PVEM; I hope so”.

* In the following link you will find the latest news