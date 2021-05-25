Congress debates a tax cut to lower electricity bills

Light bulb with coin (Photo: krisanapong detraphiphat via Getty Images)

When there is only one week left for the arrival of the new electricity bill, the Congress of Deputies debates this Tuesday a proposal from the PP to lower the price of electricity, which last April registered the highest increase in its history.

The PP defends in plenary session a bill presented at the beginning of the year due to the price increases experienced in January, during the storm caused by the storm Filomena.

The initiative of the conservatives proposes to abolish in practice the application of the tax on the production of electricity and transfer some regulated costs of the electricity tariff to the General State Budgets so that the electricity companies do not transfer them to consumers.

Reduce to 0% a tax created by Rajoy

The most curious thing about the initiative is that the PP proposes to reduce the tax rate on the value of the production of electricity from 7% to 0%. This tax was created by the Government of Mariano Rajoy in 2012, when José Manuel Soria was Minister of Industry and Cristóbal Montoro was Minister of Finance.

The Executive of the PP established the tax rate at 7% that began to be applied in 2013. The objective of this tax was to balance the income and costs of the electricity system and, therefore, reduce the tariff deficit. Just three months ago, the European justice endorsed this tax considering that it respected European legislation.

Given the rising price of electricity, the Government of Pedro Sánchez suspended the application of this tax in October 2018.

Transfer regulated costs to budgets

Likewise, the PP proposes to remove from the electricity bill some regulated costs, which would be borne by the General State Budgets.

Specifically, conservatives defend removing d …

